In the September edition of the Star Gazing Guide presented by The Great Orbax, a science communicator from the University of Guelph’s Department of Physics and local science education advocate, there are three unique constellations to discover: Vulpecula, Delphinus, and Equuleus. While these constellations may not be as well-known as Orion or the Big Dipper, the beauty of star gazing lies in the continuous opportunities to explore new marvels in the night sky.

On September 23, the autumnal equinox marks the beginning of autumn and provides equal amounts of daylight and darkness. This phenomenon, explained in the video, also introduces the Eratosthenes Experiment. Named after the second-century BCE Chief Librarian in Alexandria, Eratosthenes, this experiment allows you to measure your latitude using a simple setup of a long straight stick (such as a broom or meter stick) and a tape measure. By performing this experiment on September 21 to 23, around 1:14 p.m. Guelph time, you can determine your latitude accurately. Eratosthenes devised this experiment to prove that the Earth is round and measure its size with impressive accuracy within 1%, all those years ago.

The September Star Gazing Guide video, available on the Guelph Physics YouTube channel, offers further insight into these celestial wonders. Star gazing not only provides an opportunity to learn about space, planets, and stars, but it also fosters a sense of curiosity and connection among like-minded individuals.

So, take some time this September to look up and marvel at the beauty of the night sky. Happy star gazing!

Sources:

– The Great Orbax, Department of Physics, University of Guelph