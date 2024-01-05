Star Citizen Releases Expensive DLC Pack for $48,000

Star Citizen, the long-awaited space sim developed by Roberts Space Industries, has introduced a new DLC pack that allows players to access all available ships and upgrades. However, this luxury comes with a staggering price tag of $48,000. The Legatus Ship pack, which includes over 175 ships and an array of mods and upgrades, is only accessible to members of the Chairman’s Club, requiring players to spend over $1,000 to reach that level.

Since its announcement in 2012, Star Citizen has faced numerous delays and controversies, yet it has managed to generate an impressive $600 million through crowdfunding. Despite criticisms surrounding the game’s messy development and questionable pricing, there remains a dedicated community of players who staunchly support it.

While the 2023 Legatus Ship pack offers an extensive collection of content, the exorbitant price raises questions about its value. For the same amount, players could purchase 800 copies of a $60 video game, offering a different gaming experience for each and the possibility of building a fort out of the physical copies.

Star Citizen’s ambitious scope and prolonged development have polarized opinions within the gaming community. Some argue that the game’s continuous updates and ever-expanding universe make it worth the investment, while others find the high costs prohibitive and prefer more accessible gaming options.

(Source: TweakTown)