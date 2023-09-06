Exoplanet Located 950 Light Years Away Is Losing Its Atmosphere and Forming a Massive Gas Tail

A planet located 950 light years from Earth, known as HAT-P-32 b, is undergoing an extraordinary transformation. Astronomers have discovered that this exoplanet, which is around 18 times the size of Jupiter, is explosively losing its atmosphere, resulting in the formation of an enormous gas tail. This gaseous structure is one of the largest planetary structures ever observed outside our solar system.

HAT-P-32 b, also referred to as a “hot Jupiter” planet, is about 68% of Jupiter’s mass but twice as wide. It orbits its parent star at a distance of just 3.2 million miles, completing an orbit in only 2.2 days. This close proximity to its star subjects the exoplanet to intense radiation, causing its atmosphere to be heated to extreme temperatures.

A team of astronomers, including researchers from the University of California Santa Cruz and The University of Texas at Austin’s McDonald Observatory, has been studying the gas tail using telescopes from Earth. The tail, which is approximately 53 times the radius of the planet, is formed by the escape of helium gas from HAT-P-32 b’s atmosphere.

Understanding the process by which this hot Jupiter is losing its atmosphere could shed light on planetary evolution and help explain the absence of a specific planetary type in the exoplanet catalog. The “hot-Neptunian desert” refers to the absence of intermediate-sized planets close to their parent stars. One explanation for this phenomenon is that these planets are being stripped of their atmosphere, causing them to lose mass.

By studying the atmosphere loss of HAT-P-32 b in detail, scientists hope to gain insights into the rate of mass loss and the mechanisms behind atmospheric escape. This exoplanet serves as a valuable example of the process in action.

Using transmission spectroscopy, researchers were able to analyze the chemical composition of HAT-P-32 b’s atmosphere by observing light filtered through the exoplanet. They discovered deep helium absorption lines in the starlight during planetary transits, indicating the presence of a large atmosphere.

To further investigate the dynamics of the planet’s outflow and its interaction with stellar winds, scientists developed a 3D simulation using the Stampede2 supercomputer. The simulation revealed that the gas outflow from HAT-P-32 b forms both a trailing and leading tail in its orbital path.

The team also estimated that the planet would take 40 billion years to entirely lose its atmosphere. However, given that the host star, HAT-P-32 A, has a lifespan of only 2 to 4 billion years, the planet is unlikely to survive. When the star reaches the end of its life and expands into a red giant, it is expected to engulf the exoplanet.

Moving forward, researchers plan to study other similar exoplanets to observe their evolution. They aim to develop sophisticated simulations that can model various planetary effects and dynamics, allowing a deeper understanding of exoplanet atmospheres and conditions.

