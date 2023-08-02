Tesla’s Challenging Road Ahead

Stanphyl Capital’s July 2023 commentary centers on their short position in Tesla Inc. The report notes that Tesla has transformed into a low-margin car company, continuously decreasing prices to sustain sales volume. The recent Q2 earnings have further reinforced this observation, causing doubts about the company’s future.

The report also brings attention to two controversial incidents. Firstly, Reuters revealed a consumer fraud scandal involving Tesla’s cars’ range. Secondly, Handelsblatt exposed a safety cover-up by Tesla, indicating a decline in consumer trust. These events may have severe consequences for the company, potentially resulting in Elon Musk’s departure and stricter regulations.

Additionally, Tesla’s decision to open its U.S. charging stations to other manufacturers’ cars, using Tesla’s connector and charging protocol, might outweigh the minimal revenue from charging services with the loss of auto sale profits.

On the product competitiveness front, Tesla has lost its edge in the market. Numerous electric vehicles (EVs) now offer comparable or better real-world range, faster charging speeds, and superior quality. Rankings from sources such as Consumer Reports and the 2023 JD Power survey place Tesla near the bottom in terms of reliability. Furthermore, Tesla faces strong competition from other manufacturers across various EV market segments.

The report concludes by drawing a parallel between Tesla and Blackberry, suggesting that Tesla may follow a similar path of being replaced by newer and superior EVs from competitors. The NHTSA has initiated a recall of the “Full Self Driving” feature, and investigations are underway concerning Elon Musk’s involvement in misleading promotional videos. These factors could potentially expose Tesla to significant liability.

In summary, the report presents a skeptical outlook on Tesla’s future prospects, highlighting a range of challenges and potential risks the company may encounter.