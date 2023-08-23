STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – A Highly Anticipated Sequel

In a recent interview at gamescom 2023, Evgeniy Grygorovych, the game director and CEO at GSC Game World, provided exciting details about the much-awaited sequel, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Despite facing numerous challenges during the development process due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Grygorovych shared that the team is determined and dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience.

STALKER 2 takes place in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which has undergone significant changes following a massive explosion in 2006. This post-apocalyptic zone is now infested with warring factions, hostile mutants, and dangerous anomalies, making survival an arduous task. However, brave STALKERS venture into the zone at their own peril, driven by the desire to retrieve valuable artifacts and uncover the hidden truths at the Heart of Chornobyl.

Grygorovych emphasized the importance of creating a realistic recreation of Chernobyl in STALKER 2. The team has strived to capture the essence of the abandoned and haunting landscapes, allowing players to immerse themselves fully in the eerie atmosphere of the Exclusion Zone. The careful attention to detail in the game’s development ensures an authentic and captivating experience for players.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl on PC and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023. As the launch date approaches, anticipation continues to build, and players eagerly await the chance to embark on this thrilling and perilous journey.

– Interview with Evgeniy Grygorovych, game director and CEO at GSC Game World, at gamescom 2023