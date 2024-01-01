Challenging Stereotypes of Aging in Sports: ‘A Winter’s Play’ Promotes Inclusion and Awareness

Summary: St. Thomas University’s collaborative initiative, ‘A Winter’s Play’, led by Stephanie Dotto and Kristi Allain, is challenging stereotypes and barriers related to aging and sports. The project brings together volunteers from two different age groups, aiming to create a play that highlights the motivations and experiences of seniors participating in winter sports. ‘A Winter’s Play’ seeks to debunk the notion that seniors engage in sports solely for health reasons and hopes to raise awareness and promote accessibility for older individuals in winter sports.

A Stage for Social Change

Inspired by sociologist Kristi Allain’s research on aging and winter sports, ‘A Winter’s Play’ utilizes the power of theater to bring awareness to the complexities of aging. Stephanie Dotto, a postdoctoral researcher with a theater background, is integrating educational and social justice perspectives into the play, making it a platform for social change.

Breaking Stereotypes and Encouraging Inclusion

Through workshops, participants in ‘A Winter’s Play’ create scenes that reflect their experiences and align with Allain’s research findings. The play aims to challenge the commonly held belief that older individuals only engage in sports for health benefits. It highlights the enjoyment, socialization, and competitive spirit that seniors experience in sports, debunking stereotypes and promoting inclusion.

Transforming Perceptions, Promoting Accessibility

The main goal of ‘A Winter’s Play’ is to raise awareness about the significant role that seniors play in winter sports and advocate for changes to enhance accessibility for this demographic. The play is set to premiere at St. Thomas University’s Black Box Theatre and other venues in Fredericton, with invites extended to sports stakeholders and politicians. Madison Bird, a sociology student and research assistant for the project, emphasizes the importance of recognizing the contributions and interests of the aging population.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of ‘A Winter’s Play’?



A: ‘A Winter’s Play’ aims to challenge stereotypes and barriers related to aging and winter sports while promoting inclusion and raising awareness about the significant role that seniors play in these sports.

Q: How does ‘A Winter’s Play’ challenge stereotypes?



A: The play debunks the belief that older individuals only engage in sports for health benefits by highlighting their enjoyment, socialization, and competitive spirit in winter sports.

Q: What is the ultimate goal of the project?



A: The project seeks to promote changes that enhance accessibility for seniors in winter sports and foster a deeper understanding of the interplay between aging, sports, and societal perceptions.

Q: Where will ‘A Winter’s Play’ be showcased?



A: The play is set to premiere at St. Thomas University’s Black Box Theatre in Fredericton, with the intention of reaching a wider audience through additional venue options.

Q: How is ‘A Winter’s Play’ a catalyst for change?



A: By integrating theater, research, and social justice perspectives, the play aims to challenge social norms, foster understanding, and promote inclusivity for older individuals in the realm of winter sports.