Mohawk Valley Health System’s St. Elizabeth Medical Campus Acquires daVinci Xi Robot for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The Mohawk Valley Health System’s St. Elizabeth Medical Campus in Utica, New York, has recently added a daVinci Xi robot to its surgical team. The daVinci Xi robot, developed by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., is a state-of-the-art tool that offers high-definition 3-D vision and computerized robotic assistance for minimally invasive surgeries.

With the daVinci Xi robot, surgeons at St. Elizabeth Medical Campus now have access to advanced technology that provides them with a magnified view of the surgical site. This enhanced visualization allows surgeons to perform procedures with greater precision. The robot’s console features 3D visuals and multi-jointed controls, enabling the surgeon to manipulate four robotic arms. These arms can perform intricate actions like camera movement for identifying operable areas, tumor removal, and wound blotting and cauterization.

By utilizing the daVinci Xi robot, St. Elizabeth Medical Campus surgeons can perform minimally invasive surgeries with smaller incisions and less trauma to the patient. The improved control and visualization offered by the robot can lead to better surgical outcomes and potentially shorter recovery times for patients.

The acquisition of the daVinci Xi robot represents St. Elizabeth Medical Campus’s dedication to utilizing advanced technology to provide the best possible care for their patients. This robotic tool reinforces their commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and offering patients the most innovative treatments available.

With the addition of the daVinci Xi robot, St. Elizabeth Medical Campus is well-positioned to continue delivering excellent healthcare services that promote faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes.