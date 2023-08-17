SRAM Files Patent for Wearable Wireless Shifters

SRAM, a leading bicycle component manufacturer, recently filed a patent for wearable wireless shifters integrated into a rider’s gloves. This innovative technology uses pressure-sensitive resistors built into the fabric of the glove to wirelessly control derailleur shifting. By flicking or extending a finger, compressing the fingertip against the grip, or using the thumb tip, riders can signal the derailleur to perform a shift. This allows for easier, faster, and safer shifting, with the added potential benefit of reducing weight compared to traditional handlebar-mounted shifting technology.

The patent describes a glove equipped with pressure-sensitive resistors or accelerometers positioned on the pad or tip of each finger. These sensors are wired to an electronic control unit, which is affixed to the backhand region of the glove. The control unit can wirelessly communicate with electronic derailleurs or suspension adjusters to shift gears or adjust damping modes. The patent outlines various ways in which the wearable shifter can trigger a shift, including flicking the index finger, touching the thumb and other fingers together, hyper-extension of any finger, compression of the fingertips, or combinations of these actions.

SRAM envisions customization options, allowing riders to program the control unit to respond to their preferred triggers. The patent suggests using a right-hand actuator for shifting the rear derailleur in one direction, a left-hand actuator for shifting in the other direction, and activating both actuators simultaneously to toggle the front derailleur. The patent also emphasizes the importance of designing the gloves to accommodate different hand and finger shapes for optimal sensor placement.

While this concept is primarily applicable to road cycling, offering convenient shifting without needing to change hand positions, it could also have benefits for mountain biking. The technology could potentially allow riders to simultaneously brake and change gears more easily and safely. With potential advantages in both road and mountain biking, this innovation from SRAM is worth considering for future cycling technology advancements.