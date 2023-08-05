SQUASHY: Enhancing Children’s Education with Virtual Reality

In today’s digital age, children are immersed in both the real and virtual worlds. To leverage technology for education, SQUASHY has developed a groundbreaking virtual reality wearable device specifically designed for children. SQUASHY aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical realms, providing a transformative educational experience.

Recognizing the importance of hands-on learning, SQUASHY allows children to mold virtual clay into desired shapes using their hands. This combination of self-expression and systematic guidance empowers children to explore various formative gestures and processes, enhancing their understanding of multidimensional education.

Designed with the average hand size of 6-year-old boys and girls in mind, SQUASHY ensures a comfortable and accessible experience for children. Its ergonomic design promotes full engagement, maximizing learning potential and enjoyment.

SQUASHY’s training program offers a wide range of forms, teaching children step-by-step formative processes and gestures. The device utilizes a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to recognize users’ hand motions for virtual clay deformation. With a simple press of the reset button, the device can restore its original circular form.

Charging SQUASHY is hassle-free, thanks to its magnetic coupling cradle, which securely connects and charges the device. The cradle also serves as a Bluetooth pairing hub, facilitating easy pairing with VR devices. This feature allows children to carry SQUASHY with them without any additional operations.

An exceptional feature of SQUASHY is its ability to bridge the gap between the virtual and real worlds. Children’s virtual modeling data can be 3D printed, enabling them to hold their creations and experience a tangible sense of accomplishment. This integration of digital data with physical objects adds a new dimension to their learning journey.

While SQUASHY offers convenience and state-of-the-art technology, it also acknowledges the importance of children interacting with real materials. By introducing textures and encouraging the use of SQUASHY alongside traditional craft lessons, children can enjoy the benefits of virtual reality while still engaging with tactile materials.

SQUASHY represents a transformative shift in children’s education, combining immersive virtual reality capabilities with real-world experiences. By stimulating the five senses and seamlessly integrating digital and analog learning, SQUASHY offers a holistic educational approach. With its intuitive design, tailored size, and convenient features, SQUASHY empowers children to unleash their creativity and embark on a captivating educational journey that prepares them for the evolving digital landscape while preserving the unique qualities of reality-based education.