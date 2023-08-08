Square Enix Share Price Declines After Q2 2023 Earnings Report

Japanese video game publisher Square Enix saw its share price drop by almost 15% following the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report. While the company recorded a 14% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, it also revealed a significant 65% decrease in profits.

The stock price closed at ¥6,366 on Friday but fell to ¥5,566 when the market opened the following Monday. Throughout the day, the price remained around this level, reaching a low of ¥5,457 at one point. This is the lowest share price Square Enix has seen since May 2022, marking its worst intraday drop in three years.

One of the key factors contributing to these disappointing financial results is believed to be the launch of Final Fantasy 16. During Square Enix’s post-earnings call, President Takashi Kiryu acknowledged that the game’s initial sales did not meet the company’s expectations. Kiryu also mentioned that the slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 negatively affected the sales of Final Fantasy 16. However, he expressed optimism that the resolution of hardware shortages would create opportunities for boosting software sales.

Despite the lower-than-expected sales, Final Fantasy 16 still managed to ship and digitally sell three million copies within its first week of release in June. This sales figure is comparable to the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which sold approximately 3.5 million copies in ten days on the PlayStation 4.

It’s worth noting that the previous installment in the series, Final Fantasy 15, holds the record as the fastest-selling entry, with 5 million units shipped and sold digitally within its first 24 hours, although it was released on multiple platforms.