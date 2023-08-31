Little Goody Two Shoes: A Sinister Fairy Tale Adventure

Developer AstralShift has released the debut trailer for its upcoming horror adventure RPG, Little Goody Two Shoes. Published by Square Enix Collective, this game serves as a prequel to AstralShift’s cult RPG Maker title, Pocket Mirror. Drawing inspiration from fairy tales such as The Red Shoes and Little Red Riding Hood, Little Goody Two Shoes takes players on a whimsical journey with a dark twist.

The game follows the story of Elise, a young and ambitious girl who dreams of becoming wealthy. However, her fortunes in life have not been favorable, forcing her to assist her neighbors with everyday tasks to make a living. One day, Elise discovers a pair of beautiful red shoes buried in her backyard, and little does she know, these shoes will lead her on a fearful journey into the heart of the mysterious Woods.

Little Goody Two Shoes features charming pixel art animation and retro-style anime cutscenes that add to its unique and eerie atmosphere. While a release date has yet to be announced, the developer has provided details on the game and shared some screenshots on their website.

As Square Enix Collective is known for its support of indie games and unconventional narratives, Little Goody Two Shoes promises to be an interesting and captivating experience. Fans of Pocket Mirror, AstralShift’s previous game, can look forward to exploring the origins of its dark and enchanting world.

Sources:

– Square Enix Collective: Square Enix’s indie game publishing division with titles like Forgotton Anne and The Turing Test.

– AstralShift: Developer of Little Goody Two Shoes and cult RPG Maker title Pocket Mirror.