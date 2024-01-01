Square Enix President Plans to Embrace AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies for Content Development

Square Enix, the renowned video game company, is gearing up to integrate AI and other cutting-edge technologies into its content development and publishing functions. This ambitious vision was outlined in a New Year’s Letter written by the company’s president, Takashi Kiryu. By embracing these technologies, the company aims to enhance productivity, sophistication in marketing efforts, and deliver new forms of content to consumers.

Kiryu acknowledges the significant potential of AI, beyond its academic debates, as generative AI programs such as ChatGPT are reshaping the creative process, including programming. With this in mind, Square Enix plans to aggressively leverage AI and other advanced technologies to improve content development and publishing. In the short term, the focus is on enhancing productivity and refining marketing strategies, while in the long term, the company aims to explore technological innovation and its potential for creating new consumer experiences.

Additionally, Square Enix is looking to enable greater global collaboration and promote the shift to digital platforms. By optimizing resource allocation and modifying the organizational structure, the company aims to expand its fan base and maximize sales of new titles. Furthermore, improved collaboration between development and publishing teams is emphasized, with the goal of ensuring customer satisfaction.

As part of their strategic investments, Square Enix is proactively exploring blockchain entertainment/Web 3.0, AI, and cloud technologies. These focus areas are expected to shape the company’s future endeavors significantly. In the coming years, fans can eagerly anticipate the release of major titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI’s second DLC, and Dragon Quest XII.

Square Enix’s commitment to embracing AI and cutting-edge technologies exemplifies its efforts to remain at the forefront of the gaming industry. By leveraging the potential of these advancements, the company aims to deliver innovative and immersive gaming experiences to its ever-growing fan base.

