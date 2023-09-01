Square Enix Announces Lineup and Schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023

Square Enix has unveiled its lineup of games and live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will take place from September 21 to 24 in Chiba, Japan. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of the latest titles from the renowned game publisher.

One of the highlights of the lineup is Dragon Quest X Online, which will be playable on various platforms including PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, and 3DS. Another notable title is Final Fantasy XVI, which will be showcased in theatrical presentations.

Other games featured in the lineup include Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Dragon Quest Treasures, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Imperial SaGa, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, PowerWash Simulator, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

The live stream schedule for the event is equally impressive. On September 21, there will be a special program dedicated to PowerWash Simulator, providing the latest information on the game and its Japanese version. Other highlights include Square Enix Music: Music Program, Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode, SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage, and Infinity Strash – Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Islands of Insight Project Special Announcement Stage.

Fans of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince can also look forward to a special broadcast about the game, while FOAMSTARS Party will feature gameplay and new information about FOAMSTARS. Additionally, there will be a live presentation for Final Fantasy XIV, showcasing the latest details and gameplay for Patch 6.5, “Growing Light.”

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting event for Square Enix and its fans. Stay tuned for more updates!

