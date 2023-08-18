Spotify Considers Banning White Noise Podcasts to Increase Profits

According to Bloomberg, Spotify has been unknowingly promoting white noise podcasts on its platform, and this has led to a potential loss of profit. These podcasts, which play repetitive sounds like static, crashing waves, and rain, have gained popularity due to Spotify’s algorithm pushing them to users. The creators of these podcasts make money from the ads placed during their episodes.

Last year, a report suggested that white noise podcasters could earn $18,000 per month from Spotify ads. It has now been revealed, based on internal documents, that white noise podcasts accounted for 3 million daily consumption hours on Spotify as of January 2023. When Spotify realized this, they considered removing these shows from talk feeds, banning future uploads, and directing users towards other content. However, this plan did not materialize, and white noise podcasts continue to be available on the platform.

Although Spotify has stated that white noise podcasts are safe for now, there have been reports of episodes mysteriously disappearing from the platform. It remains uncertain whether Spotify will take any action in the future.

The promotion of white noise podcasts by Spotify has resulted in a potential loss of $38 million in annual gross profit. This indicates the significant impact that these seemingly unconventional podcasts have had on the platform.

While Spotify has become known for its vast music library, it has been investing heavily in the podcasting industry, acquiring popular shows and exclusive content. The promotion of white noise podcasts has unintentionally become a part of Spotify’s podcasting strategy, and now the company is considering the consequences and possible solutions to increase its overall profitability.