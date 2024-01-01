Spotify Users Experience App Crashes on Android

Spotify users on Android are facing a frustrating issue where the app crashes upon opening, rendering it completely unusable. The problem seems to be confined to the latest beta update, version 8.9.2.169, and has been ongoing since December 30th with no resolution in sight.

Twitter users have also reported the same issue, confirming that troubleshooting steps like clearing the cache, re-logging, or reinstalling the app have not been effective. The app simply shows a black screen and hangs for a few seconds.

While it is possible to sideload an older version of the app, a safer solution would be to leave the Spotify beta program in the Play Store, uninstall the app, and then reinstall the stable version. However, users should be aware that uninstalling the app will also delete any downloaded content for offline use.

This unexpected problem comes at an inconvenient time, as many users are looking forward to enjoying their New Year’s celebrations with the music streaming service.

It is currently unclear when a fix for the crashing issue will be released, leaving Spotify users on Android with no immediate solution. The frustration mounts as this is not the first time such a problem has occurred, and it highlights the importance of thoroughly testing app updates to ensure a smooth user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the Spotify app to crash on Android?

The latest beta update of Spotify for Android, version 8.9.2.169, is causing the app to crash upon opening.

Have users tried troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue?

Yes, users have attempted clearing the cache, re-logging, and reinstalling the app, but these measures have not fixed the problem.

Can users revert to an older version of the Spotify app?

While it is possible to sideload an older version of the app, a safer option would be to leave the Spotify beta program, uninstall the app, and then install the stable version. However, it is important to note that uninstalling the app will delete any downloaded content for offline use.

Is there an estimated timeline for when the crashing issue will be resolved?

At this time, there is no information on when a fix will be released for the crashing issue.