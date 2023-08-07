Splice: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI-Powered “Create”

Splice’s sample library, offering millions of sounds from traditional to unique instruments, has become an integral part of modern music creation. Renowned producers like Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and Travis Scott rely on Splice to easily incorporate a vast array of sounds into their recordings.

However, the extensive catalog of Splice can sometimes make it challenging for musicians to find the perfect sound. To address this issue, Splice has introduced Create, an innovative artificial intelligence-powered product. Create helps users discover and integrate new sounds into their songs by allowing them to select a genre and arrange up to five recorded loops into a new composition.

Splice operates on a subscription model, starting at $12.99 per month. Its subscriber base has shown significant growth, with the number of subscribers more than doubling from 4 million to 8.1 million since 2021.

CEO Kakul Srivastava emphasizes the importance of supporting all types of creators, not just those seeking fame. She believes that music creation should be accessible to everyone and that the healing power of music is often undervalued. Srivastava also praises the use of sampling in music creation, viewing it as a means for musicians to engage in dialogues with the past and transform familiar sounds into something new.

Splice’s combination of technology and artistry is revolutionizing music creation. Its platform offers musicians the opportunity to explore and experiment with a wide range of sounds, encouraging innovation and creativity in the industry.