Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3 Update: Version 5.0.0

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 will be receiving a new update, bringing the game up to Version 5.0.0. This update includes a variety of changes and additions to the game.

One of the biggest changes in this update is the addition of seasonal and catalog changes. The update will introduce Drizzle Season 2023, which starts on September 1st. This includes a new catalog with new gear, titles, banners, decorations, stickers, and emotes. Additionally, two new battle stages, Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo Co., will be added. Players can also expect two new main weapons and eight new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons.

Salmon Run, a mode from the previous Splatoon 2 game, will also be making a return with the addition of the Salmonid Smokeyard stage. Players can look forward to twelve new Tableturf Battle cards as well.

Gear changes have also been introduced in this update. Players now have the ability to wear selected headgear and t-shirts in new ways with the introduction of the “Adjust Gear” feature.

In terms of multiplayer, three new songs will be added to play during battles, and new main weapons will be available for purchase at the start of Drizzle Season 2023. The update also includes changes to the specifications of some main and special weapons, as well as gear abilities.

Other changes in the update include adjustments to Salmon Run, Splatfests, Tableturf Battle, and the lobby. Players will now receive notifications when a friend uploads a battle replay and when a rare prize is obtained from the Shell-Out Machine. The update also adds additional decorations, stickers, banners, and titles to Hotlantis.

Overall, the Version 5.0.0 update for Splatoon 3 brings a range of new content and improvements to the game, ensuring that players continue to have a fresh and exciting experience.

Source: Nintendo Official Support Page