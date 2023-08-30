Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3 Update 5.0.0 with Seasonal Changes and Balance Adjustments

Nintendo has revealed that it will be releasing a new update for its popular team-based shooter game, Splatoon 3. The update, Version 5.0.0, will bring about a number of seasonal and catalog changes, as well as various balance adjustments and bug fixes.

One of the main highlights of the update is the introduction of Drizzle Season 2023, which is set to start on September 1st. Players can expect a new catalog with new gear, titles, banners, decorations, stickers, and emotes. Additionally, two new battle stages, Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo Co., will be added, along with two new main weapons and eight new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons. Players can also look forward to the return of the Salmon Run stage, Salmonid Smokeyard, from Splatoon 2, as well as twelve new Tableturf Battle cards.

In terms of gear changes, the update introduces the “Adjust Gear” feature, which allows players to wear selected headgear and t-shirts in new ways. Players can select any supported gear from the Equip screen and adjust it by pressing the Y Button.

There are also some notable changes to multiplayer. Three new songs will be added that will play during battles, and new main weapons will be available in the shops at the start of Drizzle Season 2023.

The update also includes changes to specific main weapons, special weapons, gear abilities, and the points required for certain special weapons. Additionally, improvements have been made to various aspects of the game, such as Salmon Run, Splatfests, Tableturf Battle, the lobby, and more.

Overall, this update aims to enhance the gaming experience for Splatoon 3 players by introducing new content, improving balance, and addressing bugs and issues. Players can expect these changes to further enrich their gameplay as they dive into the world of colorful ink battles.

