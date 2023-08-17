Nintendo Announces ‘Drizzle Season’ in Splatoon 3

Nintendo has revealed that ‘Drizzle Season’ will be coming to Splatoon 3 on September 1st. Similar to previous seasons, this update will introduce new weapons, stages, and gear to the game.

One of the new stages is ‘Crableg Capital’, featuring large cranes and girders that offer a mix of high and low ground for players to navigate. Additionally, ‘Shipshape Cargo Co.’ takes the battles to the seas, as players fight for ink-domination on a boat.

In Salmon Run, the ‘Salmonid Smokeyard’ stage from Splatoon 2 will be returning, accompanied by new work suits for players to obtain.

The update also brings a range of new main weapons. The ‘Dread Wringer’, belonging to the Slosher class, provides fast coverage for inking areas. The ‘Heavy Edit Splatling’ allows players to quickly retaliate against opponents.

Aside from the new weapons and stages, players will have the opportunity to adjust their gear during ‘Drizzle Season’. They can customize their appearance, such as wearing their cap backwards. Table Top battles will receive new cards, and players can expect new challenges, including one focused on Inkjets.

Nintendo promises more updates on weapon collaborations and stage details in the future. Until then, fans can enjoy the remaining days of the current season, Sizzle Season 2023.

What are you most excited about in the upcoming season of Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments.