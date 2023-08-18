Splatoon 3: Drizzle Season Update Overview

Splatoon 3’s Sizzle Season is coming to an end and the next season update, Drizzle Season, is just around the corner. The upcoming season will bring new weapons, stages, and clothing to the popular third-person shooter game.

Drizzle Season is set to start on September 1, 2023, and will last for three months until November 30, 2023. This season will introduce two new main weapons, new maps, and a major Splatfest. It is the first repeat season since the game’s launch in September 2022 and the fifth season overall.

To celebrate the game’s first-year anniversary, a special Splatfest will take place, where players will have to choose the best leader among three options: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man.

The Drizzle Season update will include two new stages. The first one, called Crableg Capital, is set on a high-rise construction site with raised walkways that players can shoot ink through. The second stage, Shipshape Cargo Co., takes place on a frigid cargo ship filled with shipping crates. It features both low-ground and raised sections with ramps, platforms, and grate ledges for strategic gameplay.

The Salmon Run mode will see the return of Salmonid Smokeyard map from Splatoon 2. Additionally, new Work Suits with different camo styles and a polka-dot option will be available in the Salmon Run shop.

As for new weapons, the Dread Wringer and the Heavy Edit Splatling will be added to Splatoon 3 in the Drizzle Season update. The Dread Wringer is a burst-fire Slosher with a long range, while the Heavy Edit Splatling is a fast-charging Heavy Splatling.

Players can also look forward to the return of the Gold Dynamo Roller, Bloblobber Deco, and other weapons from previous games.

Splatoon 3 fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience all that Drizzle Season 2023 has to offer, as the update is set to launch on September 1, 2023.