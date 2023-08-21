Splatoon 3 Amiibo Available for Preorder at Best Buy

If you’re an amiibo collector or a fan of Splatoon, you’re in luck! Best Buy is now taking preorders for the upcoming Splatoon 3 amiibo collection, featuring Big Man, Shiver, and Frye. These amiibo, representing members of the band Deep Cut and hosts of the Anarchy Splatcast, are set to release on November 17.

Splatoon 3 received rave reviews when it was released last year, with IGN giving it a score of 8 out of 10. The game’s single-player campaign was particularly praised for its creative missions and freedom of choice in a hub world. The level design, objectives, and bosses were also commended for their creativity and personality.

For fans of The Legend of Zelda series, there are also exciting new amiibo releases available this year. Alongside the release of Tears of the Kingdom in May, a variety of Zelda amiibo reprints and new additions were made available for purchase. These include the Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo, as well as reprints of Ocarina of Time Link, Twilight Princess Link, Wind Waker Link, and Majora’s Mask Link amiibo.

If you’re interested in expanding your amiibo collection beyond Zelda, IGN’s best toys and collectibles gift guide offers a comprehensive list of amiibo available across various franchises.

Don’t miss out on securing your Splatoon 3 amiibo. Preorder now from Best Buy and add these unique and collectible figures to your collection.

Definitions:

– Amiibo: Interactive figurines that can be used in various Nintendo games to unlock special features or content.

– Preorder: Reservation of an item before its release, ensuring its availability upon release.

