CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Spider-Man 2 to Require 98 GB of Storage Space on PlayStation 5

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Spider-Man 2 to Require 98 GB of Storage Space on PlayStation 5

The highly anticipated release of Spider-Man 2 has brought attention to the storage capacity required on the PlayStation 5. It has been confirmed that the game will need a minimum of 98 GB of free space to install. This is significantly larger than its predecessor, with the original Spider-Man game from 2018 requiring only 45 GB.

Although not the largest game in terms of file size, it is still a substantial increase compared to previous releases. The PlayStation 5 version of Spider-Man reached around 71 GB, while the recent release, Miles Morales, was approximately 54 GB.

The confirmation of the required storage space for Spider-Man 2 came from a tweet by a user named SpiderManCD. They shared an image of the back of the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle retail box, which displayed the 98 GB requirement.

News about Spider-Man 2 has been relatively quiet lately, with the most recent update mentioning that players will be able to slow down combat speed for increased accessibility. This has left fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release on October 20th, 2023.

Given the significant storage space needed for Spider-Man 2, some players may need to clear out their SSD to make room for the game. Nevertheless, the anticipation for this highly anticipated sequel remains high.

Sources:
– Twitter user SpiderManCD
– Original article: [insert source article URL here]

For more gaming news and updates, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest on Elder Scrolls 6, as it enters early development.

Related content: [insert relevant related articles here, if available]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Exciting Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Grab These Power Slap Simulator Codes for More Wins and Currency

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Role of Dimensional Metrology Software in Shaping the Future of Global Manufacturing and Technology

Aug 31, 2023

You missed

Technology

Google Adds Links to Webpages in AI-Powered Search Results

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Google Expands Generative AI Search Experience to India and Japan

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exciting Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Grab These Power Slap Simulator Codes for More Wins and Currency

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments