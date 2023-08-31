Spider-Man 2 to Require 98 GB of Storage Space on PlayStation 5

The highly anticipated release of Spider-Man 2 has brought attention to the storage capacity required on the PlayStation 5. It has been confirmed that the game will need a minimum of 98 GB of free space to install. This is significantly larger than its predecessor, with the original Spider-Man game from 2018 requiring only 45 GB.

Although not the largest game in terms of file size, it is still a substantial increase compared to previous releases. The PlayStation 5 version of Spider-Man reached around 71 GB, while the recent release, Miles Morales, was approximately 54 GB.

The confirmation of the required storage space for Spider-Man 2 came from a tweet by a user named SpiderManCD. They shared an image of the back of the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle retail box, which displayed the 98 GB requirement.

News about Spider-Man 2 has been relatively quiet lately, with the most recent update mentioning that players will be able to slow down combat speed for increased accessibility. This has left fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release on October 20th, 2023.

Given the significant storage space needed for Spider-Man 2, some players may need to clear out their SSD to make room for the game. Nevertheless, the anticipation for this highly anticipated sequel remains high.

