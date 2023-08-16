CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Spider-Man 2’s Accessibility Features

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set to release in October, will introduce an accessibility setting that allows players to slow down the game. According to Sony, players will have the option to slow the game down by 70 percent, 50 percent, or 30 percent, and can switch back to normal speed at any time.

This feature is aimed at assisting players during tricky fights, where they may feel overwhelmed by multiple enemies. The ability to slow down the game will make it easier to navigate and succeed in such encounters.

Furthermore, Spider-Man 2 will also include on-screen captions and audio descriptions specifically for cinematic scenes. Additionally, a screen reader support feature will read aloud all on-screen text in menus, enhancing accessibility for visually impaired players.

These new accessibility improvements in Spider-Man 2 build upon the accessibility options available in previous Spider-Man games. For example, Spider-Man: Miles Morales provided similar features to enhance the gaming experience for players with different accessibility needs.

Sony has been making substantial efforts to include accessibility options in its recent games. Notably, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, also developed by Insomniac Games, offers a slow-down feature. Additionally, the company is also set to release the Access accessibility controller for PS5 in December, which will provide a highly customizable accessibility solution for players.

These accessible features in Spider-Man 2 and other Sony games demonstrate the company’s commitment to ensuring that their games are enjoyable for players of all abilities.

