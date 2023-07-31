SPEL Semiconductor Limited Announces Changes in Board of Directors

SPEL Semiconductor Limited has recently announced a change in its Board of Directors. Mr. Dorairaj Balakrishnan has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive / Non-Independent Director, in compliance with section 167 of the Companies Act, 2013. The effective date of this change is July 28, 2023.

Taking his place is Mr. Nakkeeran Ekambaram, who has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) on the Board. His appointment is effective from July 28, 2023, until the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.

The objective of Mr. Nakkeeran Ekambaram’s appointment is to strengthen the leadership within the Board. His expertise will particularly contribute to the company’s strategy development, performance evaluation, risk management, and maintenance of high standards of corporate governance.

These changes reflect SPEL Semiconductor Limited’s dedication to ensuring effective management and governance practices within the company. By adding experienced professionals to its leadership team, the company aims to foster growth and success.

The appointment of Mr. Nakkeeran Ekambaram as an Additional Director is a significant step towards achieving these goals. His insights and contributions are expected to play a vital role in the company’s future endeavors.

SPEL Semiconductor Limited remains committed to its stakeholders by prioritizing transparency, accountability, and efficient decision-making at the Board level. These changes signify the company’s commitment to continuously enhancing its corporate governance and overall performance.