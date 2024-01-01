A Guide to January Skywatching

Summary:

January brings longer days, Earth’s closest approach to the sun, a unique meteor shower, and stunning constellations in the winter sky. From the Wolf Moon to the Quadrantid shower, this month offers plenty of celestial events to observe and appreciate.

The Wolf Moon:

The first full moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, lights up the sky in January. Derived from Celtic and Native American traditions, this name pays homage to the howling of wolves and the long winter nights. Look for the waning crescent moon near Venus before dawn on January 8th.

Earth’s Closest Approach to the Sun:

On January 2nd, Earth reaches perihelion, its closest point to the sun. At this moment, the center of the Earth is approximately 91,404,105.9 miles from the center of the sun. Despite this proximity, Earth’s nearly circular orbit ensures a relatively consistent distance from the sun throughout the year.

Effects on Sunrise and Sunset:

Physics tells us that when Earth is closest to the sun, it travels at its fastest orbital velocity. This has an impact on sunrise and sunset times around the winter solstice. In the D.C. area, the earliest sunset occurred on December 7th, while the latest sunrise will take place on January 5th. Despite the shorter days, the extended daylight means that sunset on the 5th will be 14 minutes later than in December.

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower:

January 3rd and 4th mark the arrival of the Quadrantid meteor shower, potentially one of the year’s best displays. With a peak activity of up to 120 meteors per hour, this shower is a sight to behold, especially in dark locations. The best viewing time is between 1 and 5 a.m. on January 4th. Similar to the Geminids, the Quadrantids produce bright meteors known as “fireballs.”

Bright Stars in the Night Sky:

Despite the longer days, the January nights remain long and dark, offering an excellent opportunity to admire the prominent stars. The Great Winter Circle, a massive figure in the night sky, features some of the brightest stars, including Sirius, Procyon, Pollux, Castor, Capella, Aldebaran, Rigel, and Betelgeuse. Each star’s distinct color provides insight into its physical nature and age.

Farewell to Saturn, Hello to Mercury:

January is the last chance to observe Saturn in the evening sky as it gradually disappears after sunset. By the end of the month, it will vanish by 7:30 p.m. Jupiter, on the other hand, starts the year high in the sky during the evening, taking center stage for telescope enthusiasts. Venus continues to shine brightly in the pre-dawn sky, following its southerly path.

