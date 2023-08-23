Speckle Diffraction Tomography: Revealing Nanoscale Features in Thick Biological Specimens

In the realm of biomedical imaging, capturing detailed three-dimensional images of complex biological specimens has long been a challenge due to their intricate composition and the scattering of light. However, a groundbreaking method called speckle diffraction tomography (SDT) has emerged as a game-changer. Developed by scientists from the MIT Laser Biomedical Research Center and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, SDT has demonstrated its ability to produce high-resolution images of thick biological samples.

SDT utilizes dynamic speckle-field interferometry and a low-coherence light source to mitigate unwanted multiple-scattering and out-of-focus signals. This enables remarkable optical sectioning in full-field imaging, allowing for the visualization of tiny height variations on tissue surfaces with nanometer-scale precision. With a reflection-based full-field optical setup, SDT achieves a lateral resolution of around 500 nanometers and an axial resolution of 1 micrometer.

The key to SDT’s success lies in its advanced inverse scattering model, which takes into account specimen-induced distortions. This model, combined with a unique spatiotemporal gating mechanism, facilitates mapping of refractive index distributions in multi-layered tissue specimens. To further enhance the technique’s spatial resolution, the researchers have developed a 3D deconvolution algorithm that improves precision by almost 30%.

Through simulations, SDT has demonstrated its performance in spatial frequency coverage and resolution at various depths. The method has also been successfully applied to imaging red blood cells and quantifying their membrane fluctuations behind a turbid medium. In an ex vivo rat eye, SDT has enabled volumetric imaging of the cornea, revealing nanoscale topographic features of Dua’s and Descemet’s membranes.

The breakthrough achieved through SDT opens up new possibilities for label-free, high-resolution imaging of thick biological specimens. This innovation holds great potential for applications in fields such as biology, medicine, and materials science. The research results were published in Light: Science & Applications.

Sungsam Kang et al, Mapping nanoscale topographic features in thick tissues with speckle diffraction tomography, Light: Science & Applications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01240-0