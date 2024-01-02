Driving in Extreme Cold: The Techniques Revealed

Driving in freezing temperatures can be a daunting task, especially in the coldest inhabited place on Earth like Yakutia, Siberia. A YouTube influencer, Kiun B, has revealed the meticulous steps she takes to use her car in nearly -58 degrees Fahrenheit (-50°C) temperatures.

In her video titled “How We Drive a Car at -50°C (-58°F),” Kiun B showcases the extreme weather conditions and the precautions required to keep a car running in such freezing temperatures. The video demonstrates the challenges faced by locals in Yakutia where the temperature drops as low as -70°C.

To unfreeze a car in these frigid temperatures, Kiun B’s associates, Anatoliy and Konstantin, utilize a special technique. They heat the car’s engine for two hours, ensuring it reaches a temperature where the oil becomes liquid again. Once the engine is thawed, they reinsert the battery and start the engine.

To prevent freezing, Yakutia locals must insulate their cars and store them in heated garages during the winter. However, due to the extreme cold, many opt to “mothball” their cars by removing the battery and leaving the vehicles outside to freeze until spring.

Moreover, to combat the adverse effects of the cold, locals often keep their engines running round the clock or park the cars with the engine on from October to April. This prevents the car from freezing but leads to high fuel consumption and potential wheel deformation in the cold.

The video also reveals additional measures taken to protect the car from freezing, such as covering the grille with special leather material, using tarpaulin to shield the bottom of the car, and employing felt to aid engine warming. Plastic layers are applied to the windshield and side windows for insulation and protection against fogging.

While these techniques may seem intricate, they are necessary for those living in severely cold regions like Yakutia. Kiun B emphasizes that functionality and protection outweigh luxury features in such extreme weather conditions.

In conclusion, driving in extremely cold temperatures requires careful preparation and specific precautions to protect the vehicle from freezing. Yakutia locals have devised innovative techniques to keep their cars operational and combat the challenges posed by the harsh climate.

