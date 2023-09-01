Tekken 8 Introduces Special Style Control Scheme for Players of All Skill Levels

In a recent interview with the PlayStation Blog, Kohei Ikeda, the Director of Tekken 8, discussed the game’s new Special Style control scheme. This innovative control method is designed to make Tekken 8 feel more like an action game and is aimed at both casual and experienced players.

The Special Style control scheme allows players to switch between Arcade Style and Special Style with a simple press of a button during a match. While Arcade Style requires traditional command inputs, Special Style assigns each button with a recommended move and combo for each character. These moves are selected from a pool of over 100 available move sets, allowing players to enjoy battles with easier controls that feel more like an action game.

Ikeda emphasized that the development team wanted to maintain the thrill and excitement of controlling characters and performing tactical moves in Tekken 8. The Special Style control scheme was introduced to lower the barrier for entry for beginners and enable them to easily enjoy the unique fun of the Tekken series. However, even intermediate and advanced players can benefit from Special Style, as it allows them to try out unfamiliar characters by seamlessly switching between Arcade Style and Special Style during battles.

While it is unclear whether Special Style will be tournament legal or if it will incur any damage penalties, it is clear that the control scheme offers players of all skill levels a new way to experience Tekken 8. With Special Style, beginners can learn the ropes and intermediate or advanced players can explore new characters, adding an extra layer of accessibility and depth to the game.

Overall, Tekken 8’s Special Style control scheme aims to make the game more engaging and approachable for players of all backgrounds, ensuring that everyone can experience the thrill of playing Tekken.

