Surprising Discovery: Iron Uptake Mechanism in Plants Without Light Similar to Photosynthesis

Researchers at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) have made a surprising discovery about iron uptake in plants. Their study, published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, reveals that the mechanism of iron uptake by plastids in the absence of light is similar to the process facilitated by photosynthesis. This finding could have implications for our understanding of food and health, as plant foods and their plastids are an important source of iron for humans.

Iron is essential for living organisms, including humans and plants. It is required for enzymes involved in crucial life processes such as cellular respiration and photosynthesis. In order for photosynthesis to occur, iron needs to be transported into chloroplasts, where this metabolic process takes place.

Dr. Ádám Solti and his research team at Eötvös Loránd University have been studying the molecular processes involved in iron uptake by chloroplasts. They have focused on understanding whether iron uptake in plant tissues that are not exposed to sunlight is the same as in chloroplasts.

For their study, the researchers needed a suitable research object from which they could isolate large quantities of plastids at different developmental stages. They found this object in Savoy cabbage heads. When a Savoy cabbage head is cut in half, it is apparent that the outer leaves exposed to light are green, while the innermost, smallest, and youngest leaves are white-yellowish. This is because angiosperm plants cannot produce chlorophyll in the absence of light.

The research team compared the iron uptake mechanisms of plastids in leaves that are photosynthetically inactive with those that are active in photosynthesis. They observed that the iron uptake process in the inactive plastids follows a similar principle to that of chloroplasts, although to a lesser extent.

This discovery challenges the previous understanding that iron uptake by chloroplasts is exclusively linked to photosynthesis. The findings of this study shed new light on our knowledge of the vital nutrient homeostasis of organelles.

Understanding the factors that influence iron uptake and accumulation in plastids is important for the food industry and healthcare. Plant-based foods and their plastids serve as a significant source of iron for humans. Further research in this area could provide valuable insights into optimizing iron levels in plant-based diets, ensuring adequate nutrition for individuals.