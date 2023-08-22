A Surprising Twist: Iron Uptake Mechanism in Plastids Revealed

Researchers from ELTE have made an intriguing discovery about the mechanism of iron uptake in plastids, even in the absence of light. Their findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, suggest that this process is similar to the iron uptake facilitated by photosynthesis. This revelation could have significant implications for our understanding of food and health, as plastids in plant foods are a vital source of iron for humans.

Iron is a crucial mineral nutrient for both plants and living organisms. It plays an essential role in the enzymes involved in vital life processes such as cellular respiration and photosynthesis. Incorporating iron into these enzymes is necessary for metabolism. As photosynthesis occurs within chloroplasts, iron needs to be transported into these organelles.

Dr. Ádám Solti and his research team at the Department of Plant Physiology and Molecular Plant Biology of the Eötvös Loránd University have been studying the molecular processes that enable chloroplasts to take up iron. They focused on whether iron uptake in plant tissues not exposed to sunlight is the same as in chloroplasts.

To investigate this, the researchers needed a suitable research object from which they could isolate large quantities of plastids at various developmental stages. They chose Savoy cabbage, as it provides an ideal source for experimentation. The outer leaves of Savoy cabbage are green due to exposure to sunlight, while the inner leaves are white-yellowish and do not have chlorophyll, the green pigment essential for photosynthesis.

The study revealed that the iron uptake mechanisms in plastids follow the same principle as chloroplasts, although to a lesser extent. The results challenge the previous belief that iron uptake in chloroplasts is solely linked to photosynthesis. This unexpected finding has significant implications for our understanding of the vital nutrient homeostasis of organelles.

Understanding the factors that contribute to iron uptake and accumulation in plastids is crucial for the food industry and healthcare. This knowledge can help improve and regulate iron content in plant-based foods. Plastids are an essential source of iron for humans, making this research particularly relevant to our health and well-being.

