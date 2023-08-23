An Astronomer Discovers a New Active Galaxy Inside the Sombrero Galaxy

An astronomer in Spain has made an intriguing discovery by analyzing images of the Sombrero Galaxy taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The astronomer, Elio Quiroga Rodriguez, has found evidence of another galaxy existing inside the Sombrero Galaxy, which is located in the Virgo Supercluster. This discovery has shed some light on one of the most fascinating neighbors of our galaxy.

The Sombrero Galaxy, also known as Messier 104 or NGC 4594, is an unbarred spiral galaxy located between the Virgo and Corvus constellations. It is one of the most massive celestial objects in the Virgo Cluster, with a mass equivalent to 800 billion suns. This galaxy has two distinct features that make it stand out: a bright nucleus at its center and a gigantic ring of dust surrounding it, giving it the appearance of a sombrero.

Apart from these features, the Sombrero Galaxy also contains numerous globular clusters. These are large concentrations of stars bound together by gravity and can be found in every galaxy. However, one peculiar object previously thought to be a globular cluster, known as PSO J190.0326-11.6132, might actually be an entirely separate galaxy. Astronomer Elio Quiroga Rodriguez has tentatively named this object the Iris Galaxy.

The Iris Galaxy has two spiral arms and is suspected to possess an active galactic nucleus (AGN) at its center. An AGN is a compact and highly luminous region that may indicate star formation or the presence of a supermassive black hole. If this is indeed a separate galaxy, it raises the question of how a galaxy can form within another galaxy.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time that the Sombrero Galaxy has been found with a companion. In 2009, a dwarf galaxy was discovered in close proximity to the Sombrero Galaxy. If the Iris Galaxy is bound by the gravity of the Sombrero Galaxy, it is likely a small galaxy measuring around 1,000 light-years in size. However, if it is not bound to the Sombrero Galaxy, it could be much larger and located approximately 65 million light-years away.

This exciting discovery adds to our understanding of galaxies and their complex structures. Further research and analysis will be necessary to confirm the nature and origin of this mysterious Iris Galaxy.

