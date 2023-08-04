SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Prevents Drone Attack on Russia

SpaceX founder Elon Musk played a crucial role in preventing a drone attack by Ukraine on Russia. Musk denied access to his Starlink satellite-based internet system, which would have been used by the drones for guidance.

Starlink is a constellation of 4,000 small satellites that provide internet connectivity through ground stations or gateways. In Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, drones have become essential weapons that rely on GPS and radio frequencies for guidance. Starlink has been instrumental in providing connectivity for Ukraine’s remotely operated vehicles and supporting the country’s military with battlefield intelligence and targeting information.

Elon Musk has previously described Starlink as the “backbone” of Ukraine’s military communications. However, there are restrictions on its military use. In February, Musk stated on Twitter that Starlink would not be allowed for long-range drone strikes.

This incident raises important questions about the reliance on private companies like SpaceX for military communications. Defence experts have expressed concerns about the potential limitations and abilities of commercial providers to deny service to specific users or geographic areas. The reliance on private businesses for military operations raises concerns about resilience.

The conflict in Ukraine has underscored the significance of drone warfare. However, future decisions regarding the influence of private entities on the use of drones must be carefully considered to ensure effective and secure military operations.