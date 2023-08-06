SpaceX’s Starship Prototype Takes Step Forward in Flight Journey

SpaceX’s Starship prototype, Booster 9, has made significant progress towards its first flight. On August 6th, a static fire test was successfully conducted at SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas. The test involved igniting the 33 Raptor engines while the rocket was secured to the orbital launch mount.

Although four engines shut down prematurely during the test, the majority of them, 29 out of 33, performed well. Both Booster 9 and the orbital launch mount came out of the test undamaged. This accomplishment is a cause for celebration within SpaceX.

The Starship is SpaceX’s advanced transportation system designed for missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. Earlier this year, it underwent a full-up flight test that experienced issues shortly after liftoff, leading to a self-destruct command. To prevent similar damage during future tests, SpaceX has installed a water-deluge system beneath the launch mount. This system successfully mitigated the energy generated by the 33 Raptors in the recent static fire test.

The next flight test will involve Booster 9 and an upper-stage prototype called Ship 25 with similar objectives as the previous liftoff. However, the exact timing of the launch is uncertain due to technical problems and legal challenges.

Currently, a coalition of environmental and Indigenous groups is suing the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over its approval of Starship launches from the Starbase site. They argue that the potential environmental impact of these liftoffs was not adequately assessed. These groups are calling for a more comprehensive environmental review before any further launches can proceed.