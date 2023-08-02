SpaceX’s Crew-7 Mission Delayed to August 23

SpaceX’s upcoming astronaut mission for NASA, Crew-7, has experienced a delay and is now scheduled to launch on August 23. This is a five-day postponement from its original target date of August 17. The delay is necessary due to additional processing required at the launch pad after a previous Falcon Heavy rocket launch.

The Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched the Jupiter 3 communications satellite on July 28. However, SpaceX has determined that more time is needed for launch pad processing at Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Previous attempts to launch Jupiter 3 on July 26 and 27 were also unsuccessful.

NASA officials have stated that the adjusted launch date allows for extra time for launch site processing. Crew-7 is now set to launch at 5:23 a.m. EDT on August 23. The mission will carry four astronauts – NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency, Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov – to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endurance.

The docking of the Dragon capsule with the ISS is expected to occur approximately a day after launch, around August 24. The current crew, Crew-6, is scheduled to return to Earth on August 25, pending a successful handover between the two SpaceX crews.

This mission, Crew-7, will mark the seventh operational astronaut mission for NASA conducted by SpaceX. Additionally, it will be SpaceX’s 11th time sending people to space, as the company also serves other customers. Previous missions include the Demo-2 test mission to the ISS in 2020, the private Inspiration4 flight to Earth orbit in September 2021, and the Ax-1 and Ax-2 missions to the station in April 2022 and May 2023.

NASA officials also noted that the adjusted launch date takes into account other activities happening at the ISS, such as the upcoming launches of a Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman and a Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft in the coming weeks.