SpaceX to Launch Starlink Missions in Back-to-Back Falcon 9 Launches

SpaceX has announced two back-to-back Falcon 9 launches for its Starlink missions, which will take place overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. These launches will mark the 99th and 100th dedicated Starlink missions.

The first mission, known as Starlink Group 6-10, will be launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (0155 UTC Thursday). This mission will deploy 22 Starlink V2 Mini satellites. The booster being used for this East Coast mission, with tail number B1067, will be making its 13th flight. It has previously supported crewed missions to the International Space Station, cargo missions, commercial satellite missions, and previous Starlink missions.

The second mission, called Starlink Group 7-1, will launch from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It is set for 12:01 a.m. PDT (3:01 a.m. EDT, 0701 UTC) on Thursday. This mission will deploy 21 Starlink satellites into an orbit inclined 53 degrees to the equator. The first stage booster for this mission will be making its 15th flight, having previously launched the Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 missions, as well as five deliveries of Starlink satellites.

Both launches will involve the landing of first stage boosters on drone ships. The east coast mission will land on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” while the west coast mission will land on “Of Course I Still Love You.” As of now, the launch times have been adjusted due to weather conditions, and new launch opportunities have been provided.

These launches are part of SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to deploy its satellite constellation to provide global broadband coverage.

Post navigation