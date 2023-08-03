SpaceX to Launch Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite into Orbit

SpaceX is preparing for an upcoming mission to launch the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The scheduled launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 40 within a two-hour window, starting at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, with a backup opportunity on Friday. This mission is part of Intelsat’s effort to update its Galaxy fleet and provide North American coverage for its customers.

The weather forecast indicates a high chance of good conditions for the launch, with a 90% probability on the scheduled day and an 85% chance in the event of a 24-hour delay. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellite, will be utilizing its first-stage booster for the sixth time. SpaceX aims to recover and land the booster on the droneship, Just Read the Instructions.

This launch will be the 39th from the Space Coast in 2023, and SpaceX has been responsible for all but two of them. Recently, SpaceX had a busy day with back-to-back launches, starting with a Falcon 9 launch, followed by a Falcon Heavy launch just 23 hours later. The next launch from Kennedy Space Center is the Crew-7 mission, currently scheduled for no earlier than August 21. SpaceX has ample time to prepare the launch pad for this crewed mission following the requirements of the previous Falcon Heavy launch.

Including launches from California, the Intelsat mission will be SpaceX’s 52nd orbital launch of the year. The company is on track to surpass its previous record of 61 launches in 2022. Furthermore, this achievement will mark SpaceX’s 251st successful orbital launch since its first Falcon 1 mission back in 2008.