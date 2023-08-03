CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

SpaceX Prepares for Launch of Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
SpaceX Prepares for Launch of Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

SpaceX is getting ready to launch the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) geostationary satellite using a Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite will carry both C-band and Ku-band payloads into orbit. The mission is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window will open at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC) and will last for two hours.

This launch is important because the Falcon 9’s first stage booster has been used in previous SpaceX missions, including Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and a Starlink mission. Following the separation of the stages, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will attempt a controlled landing on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission will be livestreamed by SpaceX approximately 15 minutes before liftoff. The C-band payload of the Intelsat G-37 satellite will provide much-needed capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers in North America. The H-4 Ku-band payload, a joint venture between Intelsat and JSAT International, will ensure continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

[End of rewritten and formatted content]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Intelsat Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Clas Ohlson Becomes First Store to Offer Starlink Internet Services

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

AI and Homeopathy: Revolutionizing Holistic Healing

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Intelsat Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Clas Ohlson Becomes First Store to Offer Starlink Internet Services

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

AI and Homeopathy: Revolutionizing Holistic Healing

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments