SpaceX to Launch Galaxy 37 Satellite for Intelsat

SpaceX is making preparations for the launch of the Galaxy 37 satellite, which is a telecommunication satellite specifically designed for Intelsat. The satellite will be launched into geostationary transfer orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Once deployed from the second stage, the satellite will gradually raise its orbit over the next few months until it reaches its designated operational orbit in geostationary Earth orbit.

The primary purpose of the Galaxy 37 satellite is to serve as a replacement for Intelsat’s older satellites, and it will extend its C-band television broadcasting services across North America. Based on the GEOStar-3 satellite bus, the satellite is equipped with the IHI BT-4 propulsion module, the same module used on Cygnus and HTV resupply vehicles for the International Space Station.

The Galaxy 37 satellite is one of a series of six new satellites ordered by Intelsat. Out of these, Maxar Technologies will build four while Northrop Grumman will be responsible for constructing the remaining two. In order to clear the 300 MHz spectrum used in cellular 5G networks, the Federal Communication Commission has promised Intelsat a payment of $4.87 billion if all six satellites become operational by December 5, 2023.

For this mission, the Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket will be utilized. The rocket’s first stage is partially reusable and consists of nine Merlin 1D+ engines. The second stage is expendable and houses a single MVacD engine. The fairings used in the rocket’s construction are also reusable.

As of now, the launch is scheduled to take place on August 3, 2023, however, this timing could be subject to change. Presently, the weather forecast for the launch is favorable, with a 90% chance of a successful launch.