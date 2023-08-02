CityLife

Overnight Rocket Launch in Central Florida: Falcon 9 Set for Mission

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Central Florida residents are in for an exciting spectacle as SpaceX gears up to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window for the mission is set to open at 12:15 a.m. and will last for approximately two hours.

The purpose of this launch is to support the Intelsat G-37 mission, with the Falcon 9 rocket tasked with delivering a telecommunications satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. It’s worth noting that the first-stage rocket booster for this mission has been previously used in multiple launches, such as Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission.

As part of SpaceX’s standard operating procedure, they will make an attempt to land the first-stage rocket booster on their autonomous ship called “Just Read The Instructions,” positioned off the east coast of Florida.

In the event of any unforeseen delays, there is a backup launch opportunity scheduled for 12:15 a.m. on Friday. Those interested can stay updated on the launch and receive further information through Channel 9 and Eyewitness News.

This overnight rocket launch presents a unique opportunity for Central Florida residents to witness a remarkable display of technological innovation as SpaceX continues to push boundaries in the field of space exploration. It promises to be an awe-inspiring event for all who are able to experience it firsthand.

