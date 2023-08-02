SpaceX to Launch Communications Satellites for Intelsat

SpaceX is preparing to launch two communications satellites, Galaxy 37 (G-37) and Horizons-4 (H-4), on behalf of Intelsat. The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window scheduled to open at 12:15 a.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Falcon 9 rocket. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chances drop slightly to 85%. This mission is part of Intelsat’s plan to enhance its Galaxy fleet and will involve placing the satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The main objective of these satellites is to improve the C-band and Ku-band frequencies, benefiting North American media, networking, and government customers. By enhancing these frequencies, Intelsat aims to deliver better performance and reliability for its users.

It is worth noting that the booster slated for this mission has already been reused multiple times for various other launches. Previous missions it has participated in include Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission.

For those interested, the launch will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com, providing an opportunity to witness this significant event from the comfort of your own device.

Stay tuned for updates and further details on the successful launch of these communication satellites, which will contribute to advancing technology and connectivity capabilities in the field of communications.