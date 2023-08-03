SpaceX to Launch Intelsat G-37 Communications Satellite

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Intelsat G-37 communications satellite on Thursday (Aug. 3) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch will be livestreamed for viewers to watch. The Falcon 9 rocket, equipped with a first-stage booster that has been used five times before, will launch during a two-hour window starting at 12:15 a.m. ET.

After stage separation, SpaceX’s plan is to land the booster on its Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The Intelsat G-37, also known as Galaxy 37/Horizons-4, is a communications satellite jointly operated by Intelsat and JSAT International, and it is built by Maxar.

The satellite’s primary purpose is to enhance television and telecommunications access in North America. It will also facilitate the release of airwaves to support 5G wireless communications. The Falcon 9 rocket will place the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit before it reaches its final geosynchronous orbit. This orbit allows the satellite to maintain a fixed position above the Earth.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 251st overall and the 51st mission of the year. SpaceX’s current fleet includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. However, the company is actively working on the development of Starship, a massive launch vehicle intended to be the largest and most powerful ever built.