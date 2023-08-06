CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
SpaceX Plans to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites into Low-Earth Orbit

SpaceX is preparing for a Sunday evening launch to deploy 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. The launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

There are multiple launch opportunities available, with four additional chances starting at 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m. on August 7. If needed, five backup opportunities are also scheduled for Monday, starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

This mission will mark the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting the launch. The booster has previously been used for Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and another Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to make a controlled landing on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch event will be streamed live on ClickOrlando for those who wish to watch it. Stay updated on the latest news by following Your Florida Daily.

