SpaceX Plans to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites into Low-Earth Orbit

SpaceX is preparing for a Sunday evening launch to deploy 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. The launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

There are multiple launch opportunities available, with four additional chances starting at 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m. on August 7. If needed, five backup opportunities are also scheduled for Monday, starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

This mission will mark the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting the launch. The booster has previously been used for Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and another Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to make a controlled landing on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch event will be streamed live on ClickOrlando for those who wish to watch it.