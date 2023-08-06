SpaceX Set to Launch 22 Additional Mini Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites on Sunday, August 6th. The launch is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This comes just three days after SpaceX’s successful Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 mission.

The upcoming batch of Starlink satellites, known as Group 6-8, will be placed into a 43-degree orbital inclination on a South Easterly trajectory. These satellites are designed to provide global broadband coverage. The separation from the second stage is planned around one hour after liftoff.

If successful, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 4,903, with 3,814 currently operating in their designated orbits. The Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission is Booster 1078, which has had three previous flights since its debut in March 2023. It has previously launched the Crew-6 mission for NASA, the O3b mPOWER communications satellite, and one Starlink mission.

After stage separation, the booster will attempt to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, located east of the Bahamas, approximately eight minutes after launch. However, the weather conditions may affect the launch, with a 70% chance of unacceptable weather predicted. If the weather does not cooperate, SpaceX has four additional launch opportunities, with an 80% chance of favorable conditions.

In the event of a delay due to weather or technical issues, SpaceX has another opportunity the following day. There are five launch opportunities between 8:35 p.m. ET (00:35 UTC on August 8) and 11:57 p.m. ET (3:57 UTC) on that day.

For live coverage of the launch, stay tuned to the SpaceX YouTube channel.