SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites and Successfully Lands Rocket at Sea

On Wednesday night, SpaceX successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) and successfully landed the returning rocket at sea. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Starlink satellites, lifted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:36 p.m. EDT. The rocket’s first stage returned to Earth and landed on the SpaceX drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This booster has now successfully completed its 13th launch and landing.

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket continued its journey, carrying the 22 Starlink satellites towards LEO. If all goes as planned, these satellites will be deployed in their designated orbit approximately 65 minutes after launch.

This launch marked the first of back-to-back Starlink missions, with another Falcon 9 scheduled to launch 21 additional satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday.

Starlink is SpaceX’s broadband constellation, designed to provide global internet coverage. The company has launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites to date, with the majority currently operational. The Starlink constellation continues to grow as SpaceX works towards providing internet connectivity to underserved areas around the world.

This article was updated to reflect the new launch time of 11:36 p.m. EDT and to announce the successful launch and rocket landing.