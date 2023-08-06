SpaceX Prepares for Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 Test

SpaceX is getting ready to conduct a static test of its Starship Super Heavy Booster 9. This test will involve firing up the Raptor rocket engines, which are fueled by liquid methane. Additionally, it will be the first trial of a new water deluge system that has been installed at the launch pad. This new system was implemented following the Integrated Test Flight of the Starship vehicle on April 20.

During the previous test flight, the Starship vehicle suffered an explosion at a high altitude over the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, incurred significant damage. The force of the rocket’s exhaust caused the concrete base of the launch mount to be torn up, creating a large hole and sending concrete blocks flying into the air.

To prevent further damage, SpaceX has added a massive water-cooled metal plate beneath the launch pad pedestal. This plate is designed to provide protection to the structure. The specific time for the ignition of the Raptor engines has not been announced by SpaceX. However, local residents have been informed that the test window will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT (1300-0100 UTC).

It remains unclear how many of the 33 Raptor engines typically installed on a Super Heavy booster will be fired during this test. Currently, ground equipment is venting as SpaceX prepares to load the Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 with liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellants for the static fire test.