SpaceX Delays Launch of Communications and Missile Tracking Satellites for SDA

SpaceX has postponed the launch of a batch of 13 communications and missile tracking satellites for the Space Development Agency (SDA) due to an issue with engine 4. The next opportunity for the launch is set for Friday. However, SpaceX will still attempt to launch its Starlink Group 6-13 mission on Thursday. This launch will mark SpaceX’s 50th launch from Vandenberg.

The SDA mission, known as Tranche 0 Flight 2, is part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) program. The Falcon 9 booster used for this mission has previously launched multiple missions, including Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and various Starlink missions. After separating from the second stage, the booster will return to Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg. The satellites will be placed in an operational orbit of approximately 1,000 km in altitude with an inclination of 81 degrees.

This is the second launch for SDA’s Tranche 0, which aims to demonstrate the procurement, deployment, and operation of a minimum viable product. The Tranche 0 Transport Layer satellites, provided by Lockheed Martin and York Space Systems, will carry RF and optical communication payloads, forming a mesh network. The Tracking Layer satellites, provided by SpaceX and L3Harris, will serve as an overhead persistent infrared imaging function for missile warning and tracking.

The goal of the PWSA program is to regularly field new batches of satellites that improve in capability over time. Each tranche is openly competed, allowing new vendors to participate in the program. The constellation will eventually include hundreds of satellites in near-polar orbits at 1,000 km altitude.

Definitions:

– Space Development Agency (SDA): An agency established to serve as a “constructive disrupter” for the Department of Defense space acquisition.

– Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA): A low-Earth orbit constellation that aims to provide communications, missile warning/tracking, and other functions to the Department of Defense.

– Tranche: A phase or segment of a project or program. In the context of the SDA’s PWSA program, each tranche involves the procurement of new satellites that can include multiple layers performing different functions.

