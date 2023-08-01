SpaceX Tests New Water Deluge System for Starship Rocket

SpaceX has released stunning footage of the testing of a water deluge system aimed at minimizing damage caused by the powerful Starship rocket during launch. The Starship, comprised of the Super Heavy rocket and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, is the most powerful rocket ever built, delivering 17 million pounds of thrust.

During the initial flight test of the Starship in April, the launchpad disintegrated due to extreme heat and force generated by its 33 Raptor engines. In response to this, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the development of a “mega-steel pancake” and a water deluge system to protect the launchpad from these intense conditions.

Footage from SpaceX’s launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, demonstrates the water pouring out during the recent test, showcasing the system in slow motion. However, it has been reported that SpaceX has not obtained an environmental permit for the release of industrial process wastewater into the launch area. The requirement for the permit depends on the nature and level of pollutants mixed with the water during liftoff and its subsequent path.

Despite the setback from the explosion during its first flight, SpaceX is enthusiastic about conducting a second test flight of the Starship in the upcoming months. However, approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is necessary, as the FAA temporarily halted the project for investigation after the failure. The FAA is also facing a lawsuit regarding its environmental assessment of SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site.

Once fully tested, the Starship has the potential to transport both crews and cargo to destinations like the moon and Mars.