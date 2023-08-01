SpaceX Conducts Successful Test of Water Deluge System for Starship

SpaceX has made significant progress in resolving a problem encountered during its previous orbital flight test by successfully conducting a full-pressure test of a new water deluge system for its Starship launch vehicle.

During the previous test in April, the heat and energy from the Super Heavy booster’s engines caused damage to the launch pad and orbital launch mount. In response to this issue, SpaceX has developed a “mega-steel pancake” water deluge system. This system features a thick perforated steel plate positioned under the rocket, along with multiple large water jets that continuously cool the rocket with water while it is exposed to flames from the engine.

A video posted by CEO Elon Musk suggests that a significant amount of water is discharged during the full-pressure spray. However, there have been concerns about SpaceX’s failure to apply for an environmental permit to dispose of industrial process wastewater, as required by the U.S. Clean Water Act. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is currently evaluating the new deluge system to assess any potential environmental impact.

Despite these regulatory concerns, SpaceX is continuing its pre-launch testing on Booster 9, the Super Heavy prototype for the next test flight. However, the timing of the next Starship flight test is dependent on obtaining approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It is worth noting that SpaceX and the FAA are currently involved in a lawsuit regarding the agency’s environmental review of the Starbase and Starship launch program.

While this lawsuit is still in its early stages, its outcome may affect the timeline of future Starship flights.