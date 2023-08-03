SpaceX Tests Enhanced Water Deluge System for Starship Rocket

SpaceX has been undertaking a series of tests to enhance the range and speed of its Starship rocket. During a previous test, the Starship Orbital Launch Mount (OLM), which had Booster 9 attached, suffered damage to its base due to the impact and heat generated by the Super Heavy Raptor engines. As a result, the water deluge system installed beneath the base was scorched.

Recently, SpaceX repaired the OLM and made modifications to the water deluge system. CEO Elon Musk shared a video on social media showcasing the new system. The upgraded water deluge system is designed to shield the OLM from the intense heat and force during a Starship launch. It acts as a flame deflector, redirecting flames away from the base.

The water deluge system was tested while Booster 9 was mounted on the OLM, though the engines were not activated. The full reliability of the system will only be demonstrated during an actual launch when the Raptor engines ignite at full thrust potential.

In addition to the water deluge system test, SpaceX also performed a propellant load and cryogenic pressure-proof test on Booster 9. This test evaluates the rocket booster’s capacity to withstand propellant pressure in preparation for a live mission.

These tests are part of SpaceX’s preparations for the second orbital flight test of the Starship rocket. As the company continues to refine and enhance the rocket’s capabilities, upcoming milestones include a 33-engine static fire test of Booster 9.