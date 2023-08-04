SpaceX Successfully Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite

SpaceX achieved yet another successful launch on August 3, as it sent a 5-metric-ton Intelsat communications satellite into orbit. The launch took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1 a.m. This mission marked the sixth flight for the Falcon 9 booster, which had previously been used in various other missions.

Multiple cameras live streamed the important parts of the flight, including the launch, booster landing, and satellite deployment. The Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the Florida sky as it took off in the early hours of the morning.

Approximately eight minutes after the launch, the first stage of the rocket descended to a droneship waiting in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Florida. The booster landed perfectly, making it suitable for future missions after refurbishment. This landing was SpaceX’s 213th successful landing of an orbital-class rocket.

About 33 minutes after the launch, the Intelsat communications satellite, known as Galaxy 37/Horizons-4, successfully deployed. The satellite, built by Maxar, will provide North American capacity for television and telecommunication network customers, according to Intelsat.

Originally, the satellite was planned to be deployed using an Arianespace Ariane 6 rocket. However, due to production delays, Intelsat made the decision to switch to SpaceX to complete the mission.

Along with its success, SpaceX released a set of dramatic images showcasing the beginning of the mission. Overall, this achievement further solidifies SpaceX’s position in the space industry, as it continues to demonstrate its capabilities in launching, landing, and deploying satellites.